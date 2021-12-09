Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $7.68

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.68, but opened at $8.36. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 32,083 shares.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.98.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 277,805 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after acquiring an additional 201,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,457 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

