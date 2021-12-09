Paul H. Pickle Purchases 15,000 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle bought 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lantronix stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $215.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lantronix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 511,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

