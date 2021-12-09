Paul Mirabelle Purchases 312,500 Shares of Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) Stock

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) insider Paul Mirabelle acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($88,028.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Vita Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 43.58%. Vita Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology (ICT) products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, ICT, and Skin-Health and Wellness. It sells mobile phones and connections, accessories, and other technology products; and medical grade skincare treatments and products.

