PAX Gold Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for $1,777.93 or 0.03742138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $319.21 million and $21.36 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00218252 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 179,542 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

