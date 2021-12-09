PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Decreased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $10,528,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $197.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

