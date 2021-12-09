PDS Planning Inc Buys 161 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 49,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86. The company has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

