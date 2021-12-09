PDS Planning Inc Has $966,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 100.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 162.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,794 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM opened at $121.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $631.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.01.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

