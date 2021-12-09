PDS Planning Inc Sells 4,163 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after buying an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after buying an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

