PEAKDEFI (PEAK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $276,905.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $131.38 million and $276,905.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00222497 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,431,928,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,377,342 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.