PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $131.38 million and approximately $276,905.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00043208 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00222497 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,431,928,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,377,342 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

