Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Trading Down 1.4%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.79 ($0.08). 33,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 371,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29. The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.46.

Pembridge Resources Company Profile (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

