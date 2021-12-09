PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 96.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE PMT opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.