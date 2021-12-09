Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 4.0% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.05. 46,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.34 and its 200-day moving average is $154.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

