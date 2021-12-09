Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.42.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.23. 2,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.