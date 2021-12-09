Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

BK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.39. 27,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

