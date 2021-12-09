Perkins Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,734,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,138,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

NASDAQ SMED traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,703. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of -0.29.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.