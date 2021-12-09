Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,150 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Alphatec makes up approximately 1.3% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Alphatec worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphatec by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,586. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $73,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 152,287 shares of company stock worth $1,667,476. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.