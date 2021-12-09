Permission Coin Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $384,075.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.24 or 0.08592031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00059559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,944.77 or 0.99980270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,414,571,011 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

