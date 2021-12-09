Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Acquires $135,600.50 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Perrigo stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Perrigo by 113.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 556,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,208,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 112.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,509 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
