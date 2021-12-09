Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Acquires $135,600.50 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) EVP Svend Andersen purchased 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perrigo stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Perrigo by 113.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 556,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,208,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 112.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,509 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

