Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $334.28

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 334.28 ($4.43) and traded as high as GBX 347.44 ($4.61). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 346 ($4.59), with a volume of 17,141 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £105.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 295.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.10. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

