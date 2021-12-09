Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.53.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

