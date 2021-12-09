PGGM Investments Acquires 147 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $605.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $614.09. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

