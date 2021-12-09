PGGM Investments Acquires 79,373 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 137.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $38,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LH. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

Shares of LH stock opened at $296.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.63. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

