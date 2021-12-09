PGGM Investments Has $43.92 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,749 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.14% of American Water Works worth $43,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

AWK stock opened at $176.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

