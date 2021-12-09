PGGM Investments Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 301,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,610 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of Republic Services worth $36,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,007,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,046,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,140,000 after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

