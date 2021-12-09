PGGM Investments Sells 382,133 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,647,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 382,133 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in HP were worth $45,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in HP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $229,249,000 after purchasing an additional 952,867 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HP by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,795 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,625 shares of company stock worth $8,512,222. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

