PGGM Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,934 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $342.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

