Phantasma Energy Hits Market Cap of $10.58 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and $79,614.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

