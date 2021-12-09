Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $178,516.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,356.42 or 0.08732888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00061939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00080983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.61 or 1.00137019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

