Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.2% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

