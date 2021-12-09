Phoenixcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $55.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $55.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.87 or 0.99457309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047846 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.76 or 0.00289967 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.01 or 0.00413782 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00175950 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,277,837 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

