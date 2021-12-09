Phore Price Tops $0.0462 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $47,212.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073690 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.76 or 0.00599747 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,566,183 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

