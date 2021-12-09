Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Photronics stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. Photronics has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $122,782. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.