Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Photronics stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,956. Photronics has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,900 shares of company stock worth $122,782. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

