Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Phreesia stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

