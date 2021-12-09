Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.
Shares of PHR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $81.59.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
