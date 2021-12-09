Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock worth $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.