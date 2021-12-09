PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 58,775 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX opened at $2.49 on Thursday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 64,726 shares of company stock valued at $197,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

