Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

