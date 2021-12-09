Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.