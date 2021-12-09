Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

