Piper Sandler Cuts Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target to $9.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGLE. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.06.

AGLE stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 341,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

