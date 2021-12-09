Piper Sandler Trims Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Target Price to $34.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

