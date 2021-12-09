PIVX Reaches Market Cap of $40.14 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $40.14 million and approximately $447,051.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006467 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009085 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,760,787 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

