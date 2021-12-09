Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.17. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 34.54% and a negative net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pixelworks by 1,362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 185,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Pixelworks by 1,289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 189,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pixelworks by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.