PlayGame (PXG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $288,181.76

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $288,181.76 and approximately $27,825.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00216971 BTC.

PlayGame Coin Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.