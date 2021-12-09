Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 6,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several brokerages have commented on PAZRF. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plaza Retail REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.