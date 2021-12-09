Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.