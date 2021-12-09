Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 420 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.04 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

