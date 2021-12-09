PM CAPITAL Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PM CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 9.5% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.37.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

