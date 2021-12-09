Poolz Finance Achieves Market Cap of $30.25 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $30.25 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.19 or 0.00021260 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00056782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.24 or 0.08613461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,982.46 or 1.00114125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.