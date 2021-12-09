Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON PRV opened at GBX 700 ($9.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £323.18 million and a P/E ratio of 32.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 673.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 626.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porvair has a one year low of GBX 422 ($5.60) and a one year high of GBX 740 ($9.81).

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

