Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON PRV opened at GBX 700 ($9.28) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £323.18 million and a P/E ratio of 32.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 673.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 626.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porvair has a one year low of GBX 422 ($5.60) and a one year high of GBX 740 ($9.81).
